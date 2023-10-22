SSC CGL Result 2023: Tier I Withheld Result Out at ssc.nic.in; Download From This Link

SSC CGL Result 2023: Tier I Withheld Result Out | Representative Image

Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the SSC CGL 2023 Tier I withheld result for those candidates who have appeared for Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. Those candidates can now check the result through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has now declared the withheld results of 107 candidates for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023.

The official result notice reads, "Now, in compliance of the Hon’ble CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi’s interim order dated 09.10.2023 in OA No. 1940/2023 filed in Hon’ble CAT, New Delhi, withheld result of 107 candidates is declared as per the list Annexed. The result is provisional and subject to the final outcome of the Court Case."

The Commission has also informed that admit cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in the CGL Tier-II examination will be issued by the concerned Regional Offices and the qualified candidates are advised to visit the website of the Regional Office concerned.

Further, the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be published on the website of the Commission from October 223 (06:00 PM) to October 25, 2023, (06:00 PM).

A total of 81,752 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the CGL Tier-II examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 26, and 27, 2023. For more details and information related to the same, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC from time to time.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Then go to the result section.

Click on the result link given against Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023–Declaration of withheld Results of 107 candidates of Tier-I as per list.

A PDF will open on the screen.

check your name and roll number.

Download the PDF and get its printout for further use.

