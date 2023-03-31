 SSC CGL Exam 2023 application process begins tomorrow, check latest updates
SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification will be released tomorrow on April 1, 2023. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
To apply for the examination candidates should have bachelor’s degree in any subject t from a recognized University or equivalent. | Official

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification on April 1, 2023. Applicants who want to apply for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can register online through the official site at ssc.nic.in.

The final date to register for the examination is till May 1, 2023. The Tier I examination will be conducted from July 14 to July 27, 2023.

The selection process comprises of Tier I exam followed by Tier II examination. Those candidates who qualify the Tier I exam are eligible to appear for Tier II examination. The dates for the same will be available on the detailed notification when released.

To apply for the examination candidates should have bachelor’s degree in any subject t from a recognized University or equivalent.

HOW TO APPLY FOR SSC CGL Recruitment 2023?

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the registration link.

  • Login to the portal and apply for the post. Upload required documents.

  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.

  • Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

