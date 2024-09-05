SSC CGL 2024: Tier 1 Admit Card For Southern Region OUT | Representative image

The Kerala Karnataka Region published the admit card for the online exam on its official website on September 5th for the Combined Graduate Level position. Candidates can visit the official regional websites to download it. The SSC has set the dates for the Tier 1 exam, which will start on September 9 and end on September 26, 2024.

The admit card for the Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), North Western Region (NWR), Central Region (CR), Southern Region (SR), North Eastern Region (NER), Northern Region (NR), and Western Region (WR) has already been made public by the commission. The Staff Selection Commission will shortly release the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card for the Eastern Region (ER) via ssc.gov.in.

How to download?



-See sscsr.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the "Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 - Download e-Admission Certificate" link from the homepage.

-The screen will change to a new page.

-Type in the requested information, such as your birthdate and registration number, and press submit.

-The screen will display your SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2024.

-Print a copy of your downloaded admit card for your records.

Exam Pattern

The online SSC CGL Tier-1 exam will consist of four sections and 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with a 200-point maximum score. The exam must be finished in its entirety within sixty minutes. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam will be qualifying only, and the results will not be taken into account while making the final decision.