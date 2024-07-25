SSC CGL 2024 Application Deadline Extended to July 27; Apply Here

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the application deadline for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2024 to July 27, 2024. The application process was initially scheduled to conclude on July 25, 2024, but has now been deferred.

To apply for the SSC CGL 2024 vacancy, candidates must be graduates from a recognized university and be between the ages of 18 to 32 years.

Interested candidates can apply for the SSC CGL 2024 exam on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The application fee is Rs 100, but reserved category candidates are exempt from paying the fee.

Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the 'Careers' section and then on the 'Online application link'

3. Register yourself and log in

4. Fill out the application form and pay the fee

5. Cross-check the details before submitting the form

Vacancies & Exam Details

A total of 17,727 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. The SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 exam is expected to be conducted in September or October and will be computer-based. Exam centers will be set up across the country.

Posts & Recruitment

The SSC CGL exam recruits eligible candidates for Group B Gazetted and Non-Gazetted posts and Group C Staff posts in various departments, ministries, and organizations. Posts include Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Sub Inspector Narcotic, Upper Division Clerk, Tax Assistant, Assistant Inspector (CGST and Central Excise), Inspector, Assistant Enforcement Officer, and Sub Inspector (CBI).