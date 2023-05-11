SSC CGL 2023: Application correction window closes today at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL exam 2023 | SSC

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application correction process today at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have applied for the SSC CGL 2023 exam can make corrections, if any to their SSC CGL 2023 application form.

It is noted that the Staff Selection Commission has released the online registration process for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) to fill more than 7,500 vacancies for Group B and C posts.

These positions are available in different ministries/ departments/organizations of the Government of India and various constitutional and statutory bodies or tribunals.

The online application process for SSC CGL was commenced from 03 April 2023 and last date was 05 May 2023.

The Commission has commenced the online application correction process from May 10, 2023 through the official website.

As per the short notice released by the Commission, the window for application form correction including online payment will be done from May 10 to 11, 2023 through the official website.

It is noted that the Commission will be conducting the CGL examination (CGL) Tier-I 2023 from July 14 to 27, 2023 in online mode.

Steps for making changes to SSC CGL 2023 application correction process

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

You will enter the homepage of this site.

Go through the “Login” section available on the homepage.

Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

The filled application form page will appear on the screen and you can change as per your need.

Review the changes made & press the “Submit” button.

Download the page for future reference.