SSC CGL 2019 notification released, registration begins; check at ssc.nic.in

On Wednesday, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the notification for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2019. Through this exam, the Commission fills various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts-- Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector, (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Divisional Accountant, etc.

The application process has begun and the last date for submission of online application is November 25, 2019 (till 5pm). The CGL 2019 Tier 1 examination will be held online from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The Tier 2 and Tier III examination will be held from June 22 to June 25, 2019. The examination is held for filling up various Group C and Group D posts in different ministries/departments/organisations.

To apply for various posts, candidates can go to the official website of SSC, i.e. ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply as per the notification is November 22, 2019.

Important Dates:

Online registration: October 22 to November 25

Last date for making online fee payment: November 27

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): November 29

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam: March 2 to March 11

SSC CGL tier 2 and tier 3 exams: June 22 to June 25