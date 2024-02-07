SSC Announces 121 Secretariat Assistant Vacancies: Apply Now

Image Credit: GettyImages (Representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently unveiled a significant recruitment drive, announcing 121 vacancies for both junior and senior secretarial assistant positions. As per the official notification released on February 2, 2024, interested candidates can commence the application process from February 2, with the window closing on February 21, 2024.

The SSC, renowned for its rigorous selection process, has made the application process entirely online, accessible through its official website, ssc.nic.in. Prospective candidates are advised to review the detailed eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and other essential information available on the website before proceeding with their applications.

The breakdown of vacancies for the Secretariat Assistant positions is as follows:

- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 52 positions

- Senior Secretariat Assistant: 69 positions

- Total Vacancies: 121

The recruitment drive encompasses various departments, including but not limited to the Railway Board Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs, Central Vigilance Commission, and Election Commission of India.

Eligibility criteria, including age limits and educational qualifications, have been clearly outlined in the official notification. Candidates are urged to carefully review these requirements to ensure their eligibility for the desired positions.

Furthermore, the SSC has detailed the salary structure for selected candidates based on their designated roles:

- Junior Secretariat Assistant: Pay Level-2 (Rs 19,900–Rs 63,200)

- Senior Secretariat Assistant: Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100)

The application process has been streamlined for candidates' convenience. Here are the steps to apply for the SSC Secretariat Assistant positions:

1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the Recruitment section.

3. Select the Apply tab for Secretariat Assistant Posts.

4. Carefully read the instructions and fill out the application form. Upon submission, a unique application number will be generated.

5. Download and print the application form and ensure it is duly signed.

6. Forward the signed application form to the Regional Director, Staff Selection Commission (Northern Region), Block No. 12, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003, ensuring it reaches by March 7, 2024 (1800 hrs).

It's important to note that only candidates whose applications are endorsed by their respective Head of Department/Office will be considered for admission to the examination.

For further information and to download the official notification, candidates can visit the SSC website and access the provided links.

The recruitment process presents a valuable opportunity for aspiring candidates seeking employment in the government sector. Interested individuals are encouraged to seize this opportunity and submit their applications within the specified timeframe

The above information is based on the official notification released by the Staff Selection Commission. Any discrepancies or updates will be communicated through official channels.