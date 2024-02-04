UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2024: 1828 Vacancies, Apply from February 20

UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 | UPSSC

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has unveiled opportunity for job seekers with the release of the UPSSC Auditor Recruitment 2024. The commission is set to fill a total of 1828 vacancies for the positions of Auditor (Lekha Parikshak) and Assistant Accountant (Lekha Sahayak) within various organizations.

Important Dates:

Application Period: The application process is scheduled to commence on February 20, 2024.

Closing Date: Aspiring candidates have until March 11, 2024, to submit their applications.

Steps to Apply:

Access the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link for UPSSSC Auditor registration 2024.

Initiate the application process by clicking on "new login."

Fill out the application form with accurate details and ensure all required documents are uploaded.

Click on the submit button and proceed to pay the application fee through the provided payment gateway.

Download the completed application and take a printout for future reference.

Prospective applicants are advised to stay updated on the official website. This opportunity is bound to attract a significant number of candidates, so timely and accurate application submission is crucial for those aspiring to secure a position in this recruitment drive.