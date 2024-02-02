UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Last Day For Applications, Fee Details, And How To Apply

Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to conclude the registration process for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2024 today, February 2, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 220 vacancies within the organization, providing an opportunity for eligible candidates to contribute to public service.

Key Details:

Important Dates:

Registration Start Date: January 1, 2024

Last Date for Application: February 2, 2024

Last Date for Correction/Modification: February 9, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University by the application deadline.

Age limit: Applicants should be between 21 and 40 years old as of July 01, 2024.

Application Fees:

₹125/- for UR/EWS/OBC category

₹65/- for SC/ST and Ex-servicemen category

₹25/- for PWD category

The application fee should be paid through online mode.

Application Process:

Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the notification/advertisement link on the homepage.

Locate and click on the UPPSC PCS Exam 2024 link.

Register by providing the necessary details.

Log in to the account and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.

This is an opportunity for qualified individuals to join the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and contribute to the public sector in Uttar Pradesh.