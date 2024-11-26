SSB 2024 Result Out For Constable, Head Constable Vacancies; Check Here

SSB 2024 | Official Website

The results of the hiring process for the position of Head Constable (Electrician)-2023 and Constable (non-GD) along with the list of candidates shortlisted for DME/RME are out by SSB. Candidates can visit the official website, ssbrectt.gov.in, to view the results for a variety of positions.

The result is out for the positions of Constables (Carpenter, Driver, Tailor, Gardner, Cobbler, Veterinary, Washerman (Male), Barber (Male), Safaiwala (Male), Cook (Male), Cook (Female), and Water Carrier (Male))-2023 have been released by the Sashastra Sena Bal (SSB).

How to check?

-Go to http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in, the official website of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

-The list of candidates shortlisted for DV/DME/RME for the position of Head Constable (Electrician)-2023 and the list of candidates shortlisted for DME/RME for the position of Constables (Carpenter, Driver, Tailor, Gardner, Cobbler, Veterinary, and others) can be found by visiting the results page and clicking on the link labelled "Shortlisted for DME-RME."

-The result PDF will now open in a new window.

-Save the PDF to your computer for later use.

-The results can be printed for future use.

What's next?

The DV/DME/RME round will be attended by the candidates who qualified for this stage. The first week of December 2024 is probably when the DV/DME/RME for the shortlisted candidates will take place.

