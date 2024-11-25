RSMSSB LDC Result 2024 To Be Out Today; Check Details Here

RSMSSB LDC Result 2024 | Official Website

The results of the LDC (Lower Division Clerk) Recruitment 2024 will be announced by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) today, on November 25. Candidates can view their results on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, after they are declared. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 4197 clerk vacancies in the state's Government Secretariat, Rajasthan Public Service Commission, and other subordinate departments and offices.

August 11, 2024, was the date of the Rajasthan LDC 2024 exam.

The final answer key is then used by the examination body to assess the answer sheets. A merit list is created when the candidate's scores are determined. Candidates who meet the cut-off scores are then shortlisted for subsequent steps, including document verification or a skill test, when the final results are announced.

How to check?

-Go to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's official website at https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

-Search the homepage for the "Results" section.

-Select "Clerk Grade-II / Junior Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment Examination 2024 Result" or a comparable notification by clicking on the link.

-Download the PDF file with the chosen applicants' list.

-Look for your name and roll number on the list.

Exam pattern

Candidates had three hours to finish each paper, which had 150 objective-style questions. Each paper had a total weight of 100 marks, and the questions covered a range of subjects related to the clerical position.

