 DUSU Polls 2024 Results Tomorrow; Candidates Sign Affidavit Against Firecrackers, Rallies Post Results
DUSU Polls 2024 Results Tomorrow; Candidates Sign Affidavit Against Firecrackers, Rallies Post Results

Non-compliance with these conditions could lead to the cancellation of a candidate's win or removal from their elected position

Aimaan Siddiqui Updated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
University of Delhi (DU) | File photo

Delhi University has instructed all candidates participating in the students' union elections to sign an affidavit agreeing not to use dhols, loudspeakers, firecrackers, or distribute pamphlets in both open and closed spaces after the election results are announced, as per university officials.

About the affidavit

The affidavit also bans candidates from organising roadshows or rallies to celebrate their victory. Non-compliance with these conditions could lead to the cancellation of a candidate's win or removal from their elected position.

This move is in line with existing election regulations and follows an ongoing case in the Delhi High Court concerning the defacement of public property during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election campaign.

DUSU Polls 2024 Results Tomorrow; Candidates Sign Affidavit Against Firecrackers, Rallies Post Results
DUSU Polls 2024 Results Tomorrow; Candidates Sign Affidavit Against Firecrackers, Rallies Post Results

Candidates are required to submit the signed affidavit to the Chief Election Officer’s office by the end of Sunday. However, sources report that only around a dozen of the 21 candidates competing for central panel positions have submitted the necessary document so far.

Delay in DUSU election results

The DUSU election results, initially set for September 28, were delayed by nearly two months due to a court order mandating the removal of campaign-related defacement. Although the university provided a status report on the cleanup efforts, delays in this process led to further postponements, pushing the results back first to November 21 and now to November 25.

The long-awaited results are expected to be declared on Monday, with the university enforcing strict measures to ensure adherence to the election rules.

