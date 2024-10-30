SRM University-AP Team Completes Expedition to Everest Base Camp

Representative Image | Pixabay

A group of 18 students and faculty of SRM university, led by Sidharth Shankar Tripathy, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, SRM University, was honored in a public event for completing the challenging 15-day expedition to the Everest Base Camp at 5,364 meters. SRM University-AP became the first private university in India to send a student team to Mount Everest. The felicitation ceremony was attended by media representatives, Deans, Directors, and students.

The expedition, held from October 12 to 27, started in Amaravati and continued through Kathmandu, navigating the landscapes of the Himalayas before reaching Everest Base Camp.

During the ceremony, Tripathy, who coached and led the team, discussed the demands of the expedition and the challenges faced along the way. Team members also shared their reflections, speaking about personal growth and teamwork experienced throughout the journey.

“This expedition marks an important moment not just for our university but for the state and country,” said Tripathy. “Our students have become ambassadors of transformation and growth, embodying the principles that guide our institution. This is a first step toward experiential learning and adventure-based education.”

Later, the team was honored by Vangalapudi Anitha, Minister for Home Affairs and Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh, at her residence. "This achievement will inspire more students from Andhra Pradesh to pursue ambitious goals and reach new heights," she said.

