 Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology Extends Scholarships to Indian Students
SLIIT offers undergraduate scholarships for Indian students in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sri Lanka. Apply by Feb 29, 2024, through the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
The Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) has announced a opportunity for Indian students seeking undergraduate scholarships. In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sri Lanka, SLIIT invites applications from across South Asia, including India.

Application Process

Visit the official SLIIT website for more details.

Review eligibility criteria, application procedures, and required forms.

Obtain application forms from the SLIIT website.

Complete the application forms accurately and thoroughly.

Submit the completed application forms through the respective High Commissions or Embassies of Sri Lanka.

Ensure submission is made by the deadline: February 29, 2024.

Direct Selection Process

SLIIT, Sri Lanka, directly oversees the selection of scholarship recipients.

The Ministry of Education clarified that the Government of India has no involvement in the nomination or selection process.

This notice is published solely for information dissemination purposes.

Institution

Established in 1999, SLIIT holds recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and membership in esteemed international bodies like the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and the International Association of Universities (IAU). Additionally, it stands as the first Sri Lankan institute accredited by the Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK.

With its commendable performance, SLIIT secures its place among the top 750 higher education institutions in Asia according to the QS Asia University Rankings 2023. The institute's focus on producing highly employable graduates across various industries, particularly in Information Technology, is evidenced by its vast student and alumni network, boasting a remarkable 96% employment rate.

