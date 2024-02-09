Speaker Birla Advises MPs To Discuss Policy Matters, Not Specific Institutions | PTI and Sansad TV

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday cautioned members against taking the name of a particular institution or organisation while raising an issue and said MPs should discuss only policy matters.

The advice came when BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh Ritesh Pandey raised the issue of a medical college and its application for recognition for starting a postgraduate course.

"I appeal to everyone that no one should take the name of any medical college or any organisation while raising any issue. If you raise it, it will have a long-term impact on parliamentary procedures. If you raise a policy issue, that is absolutely fine. But it is not correct to take any name," Birla said.

Number of medical college has gone up

Union Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said the National Medical Commission independently takes decisions on giving recognition to any medical course in any medical college.

After the Modi government came to power in 2014, the number of medical college has gone up to to 700 from 350, he said.

Similarly, seats in undergraduate courses in medical colleges have increased by over 100 per cent and by over 126 per cent in postgraduate courses, the minister said.

The government, he added, is also following the policy of setting up one medical college in each district of the country.