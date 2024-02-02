 Nashik: Bombay HC Issues Notice To NMC Over Alleged Budget Discrepancies
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Bombay HC Issues Notice To NMC Over Alleged Budget Discrepancies

Nashik: Bombay HC Issues Notice To NMC Over Alleged Budget Discrepancies

Shiv Sena (UBT) City Chief Sudhakar Badgujar has accused NMC of understating liabilities by ₹333 crore in the 2023-24 budget

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | File

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is facing scrutiny over allegations of budget mismanagement, as the Bombay High Court has issued a notice in response to a petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) City Chief Sudhakar Badgujar. Badgujar has accused the corporation of understating liabilities by ₹333 crore in the 2023-24 budget.

The High Court has directed the NMC to submit a statement by February 23 regarding the alleged discrepancies in the budget for the financial year 2023-24. This notice comes at a crucial time as the corporation prepares to present the budget for 2024-25.

The budget for the financial year 2023-24, totalling ₹2,477 crore, was approved last February. However, Badgujar alleges that then-Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar made significant errors in approving the budget, leading to discrepancies in various accounts.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Will MNS Join MVA? Here's What Raj Thackeray Said In Nashik
article-image

Badgujar's objections highlight specific discrepancies in the allocation of funds for road construction and the construction of bridges and sheds, where the liabilities were allegedly understated by ₹51 crore and ₹282 crore, respectively. He contends that the total amount understated amounts to ₹333 crore, indicating a breach of financial protocol.

The High Court's intervention underscores the importance of financial accountability in municipal governance. Adv Manoj Pingle, representing Badgujar, emphasised the need for transparency, especially during the budgeting process, as it directly impacts public welfare and development projects.

Read Also
Nashik: Woman Allegedly Sexually Assaulted, Threatened With Photo Leak
article-image

The NMC is now mandated to provide clarification on the alleged discrepancies in the previous budget during the upcoming court hearing scheduled for February 23, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LPG Tanker Leak Incident In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hour-By-Hour Account Of How Disaster Was...

LPG Tanker Leak Incident In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hour-By-Hour Account Of How Disaster Was...

Marathwada Students Engage In Skool Sansad-2024 Event In Pune

Marathwada Students Engage In Skool Sansad-2024 Event In Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: OBCs Stage Demonstrations Against Maratha Quota

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: OBCs Stage Demonstrations Against Maratha Quota

Nashik Mourns As Army Jawan Dies In Leh; Chhagan Bhujbal, Dada Bhuse Pay Tributes

Nashik Mourns As Army Jawan Dies In Leh; Chhagan Bhujbal, Dada Bhuse Pay Tributes

Nashik: Bombay HC Issues Notice To NMC Over Alleged Budget Discrepancies

Nashik: Bombay HC Issues Notice To NMC Over Alleged Budget Discrepancies