Nashik: Bombay HC Issues Notice To NMC Over Alleged Budget Discrepancies

Bombay HC | File

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is facing scrutiny over allegations of budget mismanagement, as the Bombay High Court has issued a notice in response to a petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) City Chief Sudhakar Badgujar. Badgujar has accused the corporation of understating liabilities by ₹333 crore in the 2023-24 budget.

The High Court has directed the NMC to submit a statement by February 23 regarding the alleged discrepancies in the budget for the financial year 2023-24. This notice comes at a crucial time as the corporation prepares to present the budget for 2024-25.

The budget for the financial year 2023-24, totalling ₹2,477 crore, was approved last February. However, Badgujar alleges that then-Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar made significant errors in approving the budget, leading to discrepancies in various accounts.

Badgujar's objections highlight specific discrepancies in the allocation of funds for road construction and the construction of bridges and sheds, where the liabilities were allegedly understated by ₹51 crore and ₹282 crore, respectively. He contends that the total amount understated amounts to ₹333 crore, indicating a breach of financial protocol.

The High Court's intervention underscores the importance of financial accountability in municipal governance. Adv Manoj Pingle, representing Badgujar, emphasised the need for transparency, especially during the budgeting process, as it directly impacts public welfare and development projects.

The NMC is now mandated to provide clarification on the alleged discrepancies in the previous budget during the upcoming court hearing scheduled for February 23, 2024.