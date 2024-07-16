Spanish And Indian Universities Sign MOU

Spain and India are collaborating in the field of education to explore potential collaborations. Accordingly, a group of 26 vice chancellors from Indian institutions met with their Spanish counterparts.

An agreement was agreed upon at the conference regarding potential collaborative research projects and faculty and student exchanges.

The delegation of Vice-chancellors of 23 Indian universities from @AIUIndia were received by the Mayor of Valladolid D. @JesusJCarnero and Councillor for Tourism @Ohara911 at the @AyuntamientoVLL. Reps of @CrueUniversidad @sepiegob @UVa_es were also present. https://t.co/cTjSVVFxDL — India in Spain (@IndiainSpain) July 12, 2024

The University of Valladolid, one of the oldest universities in Spain, hosted the agreement's signing.

"On the first day of the visit, the delegates visited The Autonomous University of Barcelona and the University of Barcelona and exchanged ideas in collaboration with many Spanish Universities who were invited for the interaction," stated Dr. Pankaj Mittal, secretary general of AIU. The Pie News stated that "the one-on-one meetings between the universities from India and Spain were very fruitful."

New strides in educational partnership! Historic agreement signed between @CrueUniversidad and @AIUIndia for cooperation between universities of India and Spain. Will create new opportunities for Indian students! pic.twitter.com/QULuTo2gbl — India in Spain (@IndiainSpain) July 14, 2024

The Embassy of India in Spain on X said in a statement, “New strides in educational partnership! Historic agreement signed between @CrueUniversidad and @AIUIndia for cooperation between universities of India and Spain. Will create new opportunities for Indian students!”

The Mayor of Valladolid, D.Jesus Julio Carnero, welcomed the delegation of vice-chancellors of Indian institutions from the Association of Indian institutions (AIU).

"The Mayor of Valladolid received the delegation at Valladolid," Mittal said, describing the occasion as "very successful". Numerous Memorandums of Understanding between Spanish and Indian universities are about to be signed."