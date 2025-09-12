Delhi School Rivalry Ends In Brutal Blade Attack On Girl, Police Say Four Minors Involved

A girl was allegedly attacked with a blade by a group of teenage girls in Delhi's Rohini following a school rivalry. | Representative Image

New Delhi: A girl was allegedly attacked with a blade by a group of teenage girls in Delhi's Rohini following a school rivalry, police said on Thursday.

The victim has suffered injuries on her face and back in the attack, they added.

The incident occurred on September 9 at Sector 20, Rohini, when the victim was allegedly attacked by four girls, friends of two sisters -- one of whom had a prior altercation with her -- police said.

The attackers first slapped her and then one of them slashed her face and back with a blade, leaving her injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

"The victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her unfit for giving a statement on the day of the incident and kept her medico-legal case report pending," the officer added.

An inquiry revealed that the attackers, aged between 14 and 16 years, were friends of a girl, a student of the victim's school. They themselves study in another school where the other sister is enrolled, the officer added.

"A preliminary investigation has found that the victim had an altercation with one of the sisters, who studies in her school, on September 4. To take revenge, the two sisters, along with their friends, conspired and carried out the attack," the DCP said.

Police said after receiving the medico-legal report, legal action has been initiated in the case.

