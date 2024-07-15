Russia Topping Study-Abroad Preference Of Indian MBBS Students

Representative Image

Despite the ongoing Ukraine war, Russia has been gradually regaining its position as one of the top preferred destinations for Indian medical students. The fact came to light recently, when on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia, Dr Ashok Patel, the Indian students’ representative at Orenburg State Medical University told PTI that there is a rise in the number of Indian students opting to study medicine in Russia.

He mentioned that though most Indian students opted for China or Ukraine to study medicine, now they are choosing Russia.

"About 15,000 Indian students are pursuing medical studies in Russia. Most of Indian students used to study in China and Ukraine. But due to the current situation, the students are now heading to Russia. The visa process has been simplified. Now the studies are happening in English medium. The pass out ratio has increased. There are no racism here," Dr Patel told the PTI.

Highlighting the strengthening ties between India and Russia, Oleg Osipov, director of the Russian House in New Delhi, told The Free Press Journal (FPJ) that there are around 25,000 to 30,000 Indian students in Russia. He emphasised the historical linkages and significant contributions of Indian graduates in various fields after returning to India.

“Indian students are always welcome in Russia. They have occupied important positions in the economy, medicine, education and other spheres,” stated Osipov. He also mentioned that apart from medicine, Indian students also have access to wide range of study options such as physics, medicine, chemistry, psychology, philology and aerospace technology.

Traditionally, Russia, since the Soviet days, remained a top study-abroad destination for Indian medicine students, however, in recent years the cheaper options of studying medicine in China and Ukraine made them more attractive.

Student perspectives

Speaking to the FPJ on the reasons why Indian students are preferring Russia to study medicine, Ritesh Dubey, a sixth-year MBBS student from Oryol State Medical University, who hails from Bhopal, explained, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts, my parents were increasingly veering away from considering China and Ukraine as viable options for their children’s education. Instead, Russia emerges as a prominent and favoured choice, with approximately 60% of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) yearly opting for educational opportunities in this country.”

“The robust and longstanding diplomatic ties between India and Russia serve as pivotal factors influencing this decision-making process. I chose Russia because my parents sought a secure environment for Indian students and desired access to reputable yet affordable universities with low living costs,” Dubey added.

Sharing similar sentiments, Sachin Katara, a student from Crimea State Medical University, said, “The competition for government seats and the high costs of private colleges in India are deterrents. Moreover, the recent NEET UG controversy has raised concerns about the transparency of the system. Despite the current war-related issues, I feel Russia remains a safe place due to the good relations between India and Russia.”

Anubhav Arya, who got himself transferred from Ukraine to Samara State Medical University, is in his fifth year of MBBS.

“The primary reason for choosing Russia is the budget. If a student could get a seat within this budget in India, they would prefer India. Initially, Ukraine was popular and cheaper, and my school senior suggested it,” Arya told the FPJ.

Cost and financial considerations

Finance is a significant factor for many students who prefer to study medicine in Russia.

“Typically, the admission process is facilitated by agents or consultants. It is crucial to select genuine individuals or organisations to avoid fraudulent fee scams. Reputable agents usually charge reasonable fees, limited to university fees and an additional amount of approximately Rs 1 lakh for the admission process. Tuition fees and other expenses range from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5-6 lakh per annum, depending on the institution. Including additional costs like food and personal expenses, the total expenditure over six years is estimated to be Rs 30-50 lakh,” Dubey told the FPJ.

Future opportunities

Discussing future opportunities, Katara said, “We are here to get the degree and practice in India, so I haven’t thought about future plans in Russia.” Dubey said, “The career prospects in Russia are moderately promising due to average wages for doctors, but proficiency in Russian is necessary. Despite this, the quality of life is excellent. If one decides to return to India, passing the FMG exam is essential.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Arya stated, “After graduation, students can choose to stay and work in Russia, as the degree is valid across the country. They can also apply to different universities in other countries for postgraduate studies.”

