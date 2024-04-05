SP Jain Global’s Bachelor Of Data Science Program Records 100% Placements

Representative Image | Freepik Image

SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) has announced that the Bachelor of Data Science (BDS) program for the graduating class of 2023 achieved a 100% placement rate for the second year in a row. The highest salary offered was AUD 126,200, with an average salary of AUD 82,955 for the graduating class of 2023.

The industries actively involved in hiring were consulting (29%), telecommunications (14%), and real estate (14%). Recruiters included Woolworths Group, TPG Telecom, Greenstone Financials, Rassure, Resonate Solutions, among others.

Besides securing full-time positions, students also obtained internships at organizations worldwide, such as IIT Bombay, Pharmasea, TAT Capital (Sydney), Delicat Fashion (Vietnam), Metaworld, Jio Digital, Elevated Play Philippines, Inc, Geneva Capital Pte (Singapore), TalentEase, and St Trinity, among others.

Abhijit Dasgupta, Director of the BDS program at SP Jain Global, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "The consistent 100% placement rate for our program demonstrates the exceptional calibre of our students and the relevance of our curriculum in meeting the demands of today's data-driven industries."

The BDS program at SP Jain is a three-year undergraduate course designed to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in the data-driven landscape. It integrates theoretical foundations with practical applications, covering data science, programming, analytics, machine learning, and more. Open to Grade XII students, the program is ideal for those with a strong aptitude for mathematics and science.

The program is offered in Mumbai and Sydney, and upon graduation, students can continue to live and work in Australia by applying for a post-study work visa. For more information about SP Jain Global’s Bachelor of Data Science program and other offerings, visit www.spjain.org.

(Readers please note, the contents of the above article have come from the institute. The FPJ has not cross-checked on any of the details, including the figures)