Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024 Date: MSBSHSE 12th, 10th Results To be Out Soon at mahresult.nic.in

Representational Pic

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results for the HSC (12th) and SSC (10th) classes soon on its official website, mahresult.nic.in. Once published, candidates will be able to view their scores, pass percentage, gender-wise results, stream-wise results, district-wise pass percentage, and more through the website.

Speculations are circulating that the Maharashtra Board will release the results for the 10th and 12th classes sometime this week via an official press conference. However, the board officials have not disclosed the exact date and time for the release of the results.

The MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Exams were conducted between February and March, with the SSC Class 10 exam held from March 1 to March 26 and the HSC Class 12 exam conducted from February 21 to March 19.

The declaration of the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC (12th) and SSC (10th) results may occur either later this week or early next week. However, the specific date and time remain unknown at present.

According to media reports, MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 results first, followed by the SSC Class 10 results. This year, more than 15 lakh students participated in the Maharashtra Board HSC exam and over 16 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Board SSC exam.

Once the results are published, candidates can download and check their MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC results from the following websites:

- mahresult.nic.in

- mahahsscboard.in

Candidates will need to provide certain details available on their admit cards, such as roll number, mother's name, and application number, to access the MAHA Board 10th and 12th results on the website.