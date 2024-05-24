South Eastern Railway Announces Job Openings for Assistant Loco Pilot & Goods Guard, Apply Now

Representational Image

Mumbai: Railway Recruitment Cell of South Eastern Railway (RRC SER) is currently hiring for 1202 positions across India, including Assistant Loco Pilot and Trains Manager roles. The Assistant Loco Pilot position requires specific qualifications such as Matriculation/SSLC or a diploma in Engineering, while the Trains Manager position requires a degree.

Both positions offer a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 5,200 to 20,200/-. The age limit for applicants is 18-42 years, with relaxation for OBC (3 years) and SC/ST (5 years).

The selection process involves a Computer Based Test, Aptitude Test, and Medical Examination. The deadline for online applications is June 12, 2024, on the official website of RRC SER.

Vacancies?

The recruitment drive by South Eastern Railway for the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) in 2024 offers opportunities with vacancies for 827 Assistant Loco Pilot positions and 375 Trains Manager (Goods Guard) positions.

Eligibility for the Assistant Loco Pilot position includes Matriculation/SSLC with ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT or a 3-year Diploma in Engineering, and for the Trains Manager (Goods Guard) position, a degree from a recognized University or its equivalent.

What all are there in the selection process?

The selection process for the GDCE comprises a Computer Test (CBT) covers General Awareness, Arithmetic, and General Intelligence & Reasoning, and may include an additional aptitude test as well.

Shortlisted candidates then undergo document verification and a medical examination.

Eligibility & Deadline

The application process is open to eligible serving regular railway employees of South Eastern Railway through the RRC/SER website, with the deadline for online registration being June 12, 2024.

Each employee is allowed to submit only one application for a specific post. It’s imperative to accurately fill out all required details in the online application form. The closing date for online registration is June 12, 2024. Follow the below steps:

Fill out all required details accurately in the online form.

Closing date for online registration: June 12, 2024.

Candidates can apply for multiple categories if eligible.

Indicate preference for different categories in the form.

Upload necessary documents: photo, signature, and educational certificates in JPG format.

Retain a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

Do not send hard copies of the application to the RRC/GRC office.

Seek assistance through the “Contact Us” button or email for any registration difficulties.

Provide accurate contact information for updates via SMS and email.

Important Dates:

Registration Opens: May 13, 2024

Registration Closes: June 12, 2024

Offcial Website of RRC South Eastern Railway — www.rrcser.co.in

Official Notification for RRC SER Recruitment 2024 — Click Here