Sanmay Shah Scores Perfect 100 Percentile In MHT CET 2024

In an extraordinary display of academic excellence, Sanmay Vikram Shah has achieved a perfect 100 percentile in the MHT CET 2024 for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group.

Sanmay, a student of KES College, has consistently demonstrated his academic prowess. He scored 92.5 percent in his HSC (12th standard) examinations. His academic journey began with a stellar performance in the ICSE 10th standard exams, where he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 3.

In addition to his MHT CET success, Sanmay excelled in the NEET 2024, scoring an impressive 715 out of 720, which placed him at an AIR of 110.

Sanmay aims to become a doctor. "I want to pursue MBBS from GS Medical College and KEM Hospital," he stated. His ambition is inspired by his family background, as his father is a gynecologist, his mother a pediatrician, and his sister also a doctor.

Sanmay also took part in the JEE Mains, securing a 99.8 percentile in Chemistry, 97 percentile in Physics, and a 97 percentile overall. His remarkable versatility and proficiency across various competitive exams are highly commendable. He shared, "I did right-brain techniques, incorporating photographic memory with mnemonics and colors to make textbook pages engaging. I also used voice notes to enhance the long-term retention of notes and formulas."

Sanmay attributes his success to the unwavering support of his parents and sister. "I would also like to thank Dr. Abhang Prabhu (Biology), Prof. Santosh Yadav (Chemistry), and Prof. Ravi (Physics) for their exceptional guidance over the past two years."

Sanmay’s remarkable achievements are a result of his consistent hard work and disciplined lifestyle. His success formula includes being consistent in his studies, ensuring seven hours of sleep daily, and maintaining a nutritious diet. He advises, "I balanced both fields by spending time with my family, receiving valuable guidance from my parents and sister, and engaging in activities like table tennis, swimming, and music during my free time. Deep breathing helped calm my mind before exams and prevented silly mistakes."