Son Of Vegetable Seller In Dombivli Cracks CA Exam, Mother's Emotional Reaction Goes Viral | Watch

Mumbai: Yogesh, the son of Thombare Mavashi, who sells vegetables near Girnar Mithai Shop in Gandhinagar, Dombivli East, has made headlines by becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA). A heartwarming video capturing the emotional moment when Yogesh broke the news to his mother has gone viral on social media, touching the hearts of thousands.

In the video shared by @RaviDadaChavan on X, Yogesh is seen informing his mother, who is immersed in her daily work of selling vegetables, about his achievement. Overwhelmed with joy and pride, his mother hugs Yogesh tightly, tears streaming down her face, as the realisation of her son's success sinks in.

The emotional reaction of his mother, captured in the viral video, has resonated deeply with viewers, garnering 95.6k views and counting (at the time of publishing).

The caption of the video reads, "Yogesh became a Chartered Accountant (CA), the son of Thombare Mavashi, who sold vegetables near Girnar Mithai Shop in Gandhinagar, Dombivli East. With the strength of determination, hard work, and hard work, Yogesh has achieved this magnificent success in the face of tough conditions. His aunt's tears of joy due to his success are worth millions. Yogesh who cleared a tough exam like CA can't be appreciated enough. Happy as a Dombivlikar for Yogesh's success. Congratulations Yogesh! Best wishes for the next step!"

For a glimpse of Yogesh's mother's emotional reaction, watch the video below:

Netizens are showering Yogesh and his family with congratulatory messages, praising his determination and merit.

Comments flooding social media platforms include messages like, "Congratulations Yogesh. Hard work of you and your parents paid off.. All the best for future," reflecting the admiration and support for Yogesh's accomplishment.

Another comment highlights the merit-based nature of the CA exam, stating, "CA exam is the only exam where there is no reservation and students get success on the basis of pure merit and hard work. Be it poor or rich, backward class or upper caste, CA will be done only if there is merit. So all the best to Yogesh!!"

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently announced the CA Inter and Final May 2024 results on July 11.