Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Evonik India Award Scholarships Worth ₹32 Lakhs To 27 female students

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) and Evonik India, a leading specialty chemical company, came together to award scholarships to 27 female MSc students under a unique initiative – "Grow Beyond Yourself" scholarship program. The program aims to empower academically talented yet financially challenged female students by providing them with financial assistance, with a total contribution towards this project amounting to ₹32 lakhs.

Enhancing employability

These annual scholarships are based on academic performance and eligibility criteria, ensuring continued support through their academic journey. Evonik will also provide training to these students to enhance their employability. The scholarship awardees for the academic year 2024-25 were chosen based on the selection process conducted by the Somaiya Vidyavihar University scholarship committee and Vidya Gopinath, CSR Lead for Evonik India.

The scholarship awards were presented by Vinod Paremal, President and Managing Director of Evonik India, Aruna Subramanyan, Head Human Resources & Compliance, India Region, and Srinivasa Rao Pothabattula, Head of Regional Development, India subcontinent, Srinivasa Rao Pothabattula in presence of Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, SVU, Professor V.N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of SVU, Lt. Gen Jagbir Singh, Secretary, Somaiya Vidyavihar, Dr Raghunath Shevgaonkar, Provost, Somaiya Vidyavihar, Mr. Nanadkumar Dhake, Director Admission, Somaiya Vidyavihar University and Dr Achala Danait, Director SIRAC.



“We are delighted to partner with Evonik India for this special initiative to support our talented students. This partnership is a significant step towards building a more inclusive and innovative future, and we are proud to be a part of this transformative initiative,” said, Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

“We are honored to partner with Somaiya Vidyavihar University to provide scholarships to such deserving students pursuing Master of Science in various fields that have the potential to make a significant impact on society and shape the future,” said Paremal.

Gopinath, the CSR Lead for India, Evonik, said, “Evonik believes that education is the foundation for personal and professional growth. Our partnership has enabled to provide financial support to meritorious female students pursuing Master of Science in various fields.”

Somaiya Vidyavihar University also offers a wide range of other scholarship initiatives, amounting to over ₹20 crore, supporting students across various disciplines.