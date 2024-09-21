1,517 UG And 1,263 PG Students Graduate As Somaiya Vidyavihar University Hosts Convocation Ceremony

Gold Medalists with Chief Guest Dr. Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, Chancellor Shri Samir Somaiya and Deans of the Institutes | Somaiya Vidyavihar University

Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SMU) celebrated its third Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of 2,780 students.

The graduating cohort of 2024 comprised 2,780 students across both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs, with 1,517 undergraduates (553 females and 964 male) and 1,263 postgraduates (639 female and 624 male), representing various fields of study at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, such as management studies, engineering and technology, education, science, commerce and business studies, humanities, social sciences, and Dharma studies.

Common foundation shared by SMU and CSIR

Dr. Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, the first female Director General of CSIR, a leading figure in electrochemical power systems, was the chief guest for the event. She highlighted the common foundation shared by Somaiya Vidyavihar and CSIR, noting that both the institutions were established before India's Independence. She also praised the diverse range of subjects offered by Somaiya, emphasising on the importance of Dharma Studies.

She said, "I urge you to seek guidance from the dedicated faculty and staff at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. Their commitment to offering new perspectives and working with passion will help you make the country proud.”

"It is truly inspiring to witness the accomplishments of these young minds. As they step into their next chapters, I encourage them to apply their knowledge and skills to drive innovation and contribute positively to society and the nation,” Kalaiselvi concluded.

‘New beginning’ for 2024 graduates

Samir Somaiya, the Chancellor of the university, emphasised on the institution's commitment to provide better exposure to students from different backgrounds ."Today's convocation marks the end of a significant chapter for our graduates and the beginning of their journey into diverse fields. We are immensely proud of their achievements and look forward to their continued success and contributions to society,” he said.

Professor VN Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, spoke about the impact the university has on its students. "Today, you leave not only with a degree but with the knowledge, skills, and resilience needed to shape your future. The world you are stepping into is filled with both challenges and opportunities. Remember that learning is a lifelong process, and the values you've embraced here—curiosity, integrity, and adaptability—will serve as your compass,” he said.