Somaiya Vidyavihar University celebrates outstanding HSC Achievements

Somaiya Vidyavihar University celebrated the outstanding achievements of HSC students from 11 schools across India at the Academic Excellence Award Ceremony, as a part of the Somaiya Summer & Winter School Programme. The event held at the sprawling Somaiya Vidyavihar campus in Mumbai celebrated the students’ achievements enthusiastically, reflecting on their hard work, dedication, and commitment to academic excellence. The Somaiya Summer & Winter School Programme offers a platform for high school students to explore diverse academic disciplines from Arts & Humanities to Commerce & Business Studies, Science and Engineering.

The award ceremony saw the felicitation of 65 students for their exceptional academic performance. Certificates were awarded to the toppers of each school and certificates and trophies were presented to the participating schools which included The Somaiya School, Bunts Sangha SM Shetty High School, Assam Valley School, K.P.B Hinduja College of Commerce, Model College, Dombivli, K J Somaiya College of Science & Commerce, K J Somaiya College Arts & Commerce, Vinay Mandir, Data World Academy, Reliance Foundation School, and Somaiya Vidya Mandir & Higher Secondary School Sakarwadi. The ceremony was graced by distinguished chief guests, including Prof. V N Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Dr. Raghunath K. Shevgaonkar, Provost of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, and other esteemed dignitaries.

Prof. V N Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, addressed the students and parents at the ceremony said, “ At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we recognize the importance of establishing a meaningful connection with the school education system, both academically and socially. So we initiated the Somaiya University Summer and Winter School programme a year ago. Drawing inspiration from esteemed institutions like Cambridge, Oxford, and Banaras Hindu University, we aim to bring together experts from various national and international institutions to provide school students with experiential learning opportunities. Knowledge and skills gained through education are truly significant only when understood in context. Our school connect programs strive to impart this understanding, adapting to the evolving context of knowledge and skills."