 Indian Students Win Accolades At FISU World University Championship Squash
Team India and Suraj Chand of Somaiya Vidyavihar University won bronze in the 2024 edition of the squash championship

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Team India won the bronze medal at FISU World University Championship Squash 2024. |

Mumbai: Indian students secured the bronze medal at the prestigious International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Championship Squash, held recently in Johannesburg, South Africa. The championship brought together top university squash players from around the world, notably, out of 35 participants in the men’s category. Suraj Chand from Somaiya Vidyavihar University clinched the individual bronze medal in the men’s category.

Participation from nine countries

The 2024 FISU World University Championship Squash was organised by the FISU and the National University Sports Federations (NUSF). It saw participation from nine countries including Hong Kong, the Czech Republic, Singapore, China, India, France, Japan, South Africa, and Switzerland. Four of the six players representing India were from Somaiya Vidyavihar University. 

Aazaz Khan, Director of Somaiya Sports Academy, who is also the team manager, stated, “The 2024 FISU World University Championship Squash showcased the high level of skill, competitiveness, and sportsmanship in university squash. Team India’s performance highlights their dedication, resilience, and potential on the world stage.”

Suraj Chand, a student of S.K. Somaiya Degree College, Somaiya Vidyavihar University said, “Competing at the FISU World University Squash Championship was a thrilling experience, and I’m honoured to have brought home a bronze medal for India and Somaiya Vidyavihar University. This achievement is the result of hard work, dedication, and incredible support from my teammates, coaches, and the university. The tournament has only fuelled my passion for the sport, and I look forward to continuing this journey on the international stage."

In the team events, India advanced to the semi-finals and competed against Hong Kong, finishing with a score of 2-1. Chand delivered an outstanding performance winning a bronze medal after a closely contested semi-final against Wai Lok To of Hong Kong, with a score of 2-1 in a best-of-three match.

