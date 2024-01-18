Somaiya Vidyavihar Students Lead Swachhata Abhiyan At Local Hanuman Temple

Somaiya Vidyavihar University | Official

Students of Somaiya Vidyavihar University undertook the initiative to conduct a Swachhata Abhiyan at the local Hanuman Temple in Tilak Nagar, Chembur. They did this as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide appeal for the cleaning of temples and places of worship on January 16, 2024.

The clean-up drive saw enthusiastic involvement from students of both Somaiya Vidyavihar and Somaiya Ayurvihar campuses.

This event was the first instance of college students undertaking such service for the Hanuman Temple, bridging the gap between the students and the local community. The act also touched the heart of the temple authorities.

It also reflects the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya

This initiative aligns seamlessly with the broader objectives of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign dedicated to cleaning up the streets, roads, and infrastructure of India. It also reflects the significant upcoming event for the nation - the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a moment that has deeply moved and spiritually connected with millions of people throughout the country.

As the students of Somaiya Vidyavihar resume their studies, they bring back not just the fulfillment of making a positive impact on their community, but also the priceless knowledge gained from engaging in a project that goes beyond academic learning, delving into the domains of social accountability and cultural reverence.