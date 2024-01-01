Mumbai's Somaiya College Brings Visionary Dream To Life, Launches Satellite In Collaboration With ISRO

K.J. Somaiya team at Shriharikota |

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) gave a special new year gift to the nation by successfully launching PSLV-C58. This satellite is India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite which aims to study celestial bodies such as the black hole.

The PSLV was launched at 9:10 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on January 1, 2024.

According to the ISRO, the rocket successfully launched payload XPoSat into Low Earth Orbit on its 60th flight.

POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) are its two payloads. The Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru produced POLIX, and the Space Astronomy Group of URSC in Bengaluru developed XSPECT. When analyzing the radiation process and geometry of astronomical sources, X-ray polarization is an essential diagnostic tool.

The PSLV launched 10 other payloads, among which 4 are completely developed by the start-ups. The PSLV rocket's fourth stage, which will be launched into low earth orbit to conduct numerous experiments, will hold the payloads of space-tech firms and other research organizations.

K.J. Somaiya's BeliefSat-0

One of the payloads is developed by K.J. Somaiya Institute of Technology, Mumbai, which launched an amateur radio satellite, 'BeliefSat-0'.

Suresh Ukarande, principal of K.J. Somaiya College of Engineering and former principal of K.J. Somaiya Institute of Technology said that, since 2017, the development and launch of this satellite has been his dream project which is finally turning into a reality.

"It is a tribute to 100 years of Amateur Radio in India. The satellite will perform a similar role as HAMSAT India satellite which provided satellite based Amateur Radio services to the national as well as the international community of Amateur Radio Operators (HAM), which was decommissioned by ISRO in 2014,” he said, adding that the satellite is completely developed by his students along with support from ISRO.

The launch of Beliefsat-0 opens new possibilities for student involvement in space technology and paves the way for future advancements in satellite development.

Ukarande hopes for a successful operation of BeliefSat-0 which will play a vital role both globally as well as the nation. He added that the last two months have been very crucial to him as well as his students who gave their everything in making it successful.

The team included over 40 students from all semesters and years as well as some alumni who together brought this mission to life.

Other payloads

In addition, other satellites are developed by Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space, Bengaluru-based Bellatrix Aerospace, Mumbai-based InspeCity Space Labs Private Limited and Hyderabad-based TakeMe2Space. Along with it, there is also a Women Engineered Satellite (WESAT) developed by Thiruvananthapuram-based LBS Institute of Technology for Women in the mission.

The successful launch of the satellite has created a benchmark in India's space history, since India is only the second nation to send a dedicated observatory for this.