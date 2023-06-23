Somaiya Vidyavihar Incubator to Fund Select Start-ups; Details here

Representative Image | riidl.org

Mumbai: The city-based education group Somaiya Vidyavihar's Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory Foundation (riidl) will provide prototyping grant up to Rs 10 lakhs to selected candidates for a duration of 12 to 18 months to transform their ideas into reality.

The grant can be used for outsourcing charges for R&D design, engineering, consultancy, testing, purchasing raw materials, synthesis a working model or process, business travel and patent filing.

riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar has established a 3,000 sq ft laboratory space, which serves as a hub for the grantees with access to digital fabrication tools to design, build, and test their prototypes efficiency.

The priority areas for the NIDHI Prayas scheme, which is supported by the Centre's Department of Science and Technology (DST), are manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, clean-tech, energy, water and Internet of Things (IOT) and other technology areas. Apart from funds, the benificiaries will get an access to riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar ecosystem as well as business and technical mentoring.

Deadline to apply is 24th June, 2023.

Over the past three years, riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar has suppotted 19 startups, providing them with a total grant funding of Rs 1.73 Crores under the NIDHI Prayas scheme.