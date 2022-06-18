Snehasadan's all 10 children clear SSC board exam with flying colours

Sagar Dongre |

Snehasadan's homes was founded in 1962 by a Spanish Jesuit to help street children have a brighter future. This year, ten children from Snehasadan took the Maharashtra State Board's Class 10 exam, and they all passed with flying colours. Out of ten 8 of the children have cleared with first class distinction and 2 from the second class.



Karishma Verma (79%) and Sagar Dongre (73.08%) are the top scorers from the children's home. "He is an orphan child with an older sister, and they used to leave beside the railway track," Snehasadan Father Noel Pinto stated while sharing the children's experiences. " Sagar is a talented student who plans to study in science and seek a paramedical degree in the future.



"Normally, it is difficult for these students because their foundation is missed due to family problems. They had to overcome obstacles, but when they arrive, we need to start from the beginning. They are unable to write or read at times, regardless of their age. At that time, we made an effort to impart adequate knowledge through our caregivers and volunteers," he added.



"We are overjoyed and delighted that all ten of our children have passed with distinction. Providing the necessary accessories for online learning was challenging for these kids and a bit of a problem for us during Covid, but we managed. There were some limits, but these kids coped and scored well," he concluded.