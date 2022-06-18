e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra SSC results 2022: Meet school wise Class 10 toppers

Chaitali Dharamshi Abhishek NairUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 09:47 AM IST
Ecstatic students, across Mumbai, who made their mark in the history books of their schools talk to the Free Press Journal about what being a topper means to them.

Vaishavi Shah, Kantaben Chandulal Gandhi School - 98.40%

Vaishavi Shah, a Class 10 student of Kalyan's Kantaben Chandulal Gandhi School, "I am ecstatic and honored to have scored such high grades. It didn't make a difference whether it was in offline or online mode. I had done my studies and was well-prepared for both."

"During this period, I followed my teacher's instructions. You must also be determined; you must not compare yourself to others. Allow no distractions to enter your life. It will not assist you in any way; simply work hard and you will notice results. To be honest, I wasn't anticipating this because I was dissatisfied after appearing for the examinations. I intend to pursue MBBS and will do so."

Beejasani Patil, - St. Therese Convent High School - 97.4%

“I got more than what I, my parents or teachers expected. Though Covid-19 proved to be tough for all of us, our school and teachers were with us through every step, it didn’t feel like our interactions were taking place online. I am going to take up the science stream and I am preparing for JEE currently as I aim to pursue Engineering in the future. I would recommend students to focus on self study as classes can also be a hindrance to some extent in their studies. Students should avoid rote-learning and understand the meaning behind what they are learning, while also restricting the use of social media as much as possible.

Prasad Satpute, DS High School- 95.05%

“I'm relieved with my grades and, finally, glad that, despite the Covid situation, we covered everything and I got a really good score in the exam. I am grateful to my parents and teachers for supporting me through difficult times. It was challenging for me, but I was well-prepared for the offline examinations and kept track of my studies. My school used to hold study camps where we had to complete four papers in a single day. It was beneficial for us.”

Ronak Das from St.Francis.High.School - 95.60%

"Today I'm feeling fortunate to be able to share my school experience. I started at St Francis High School in Senior Kindergarten and completed my 10th grade with flying colours. I was regular to school after the pandemic for my lectures, and my teacher's consistent support, efforts, and guidance helped me reach my goals.

I am grateful to all of my teachers for guiding me down this route in life. I was able to attain an excellent mark in my SSC Board Examinations 2022 because of them. I also like to thank our Ryan Sir for producing the app School OS, which has been quite useful in my studies."

Fareeha Khan, a topper from Podar International School SSC -87.40%

"I was not at all expecting this, though my teachers had higher expectations," Fareeha Khan, a topper from Podar International School SSC, said. "It was very difficult for me during Covid times because of the offline online learning, but with my family's and teachers' support, I was able to score good marks. I want to pursue MBA. You should not stress so much and exam is a part of life. If we get less marks, it does not mean everything is over.

Rishil Vikram Parmar, St.Xavier's High School, Virar – 96%

"I am feeling honoured to be the topper of my school. It is indeed a dream come true. I always aimed at being the highest scorer in my class and today I feel I have made my parents and teachers proud. I dedicate this to my teachers who were my strongest pillars in motivating and encouraging me

I want to thank respected Chairman sir, and director Madam for providing me with this wonderful school"

Read Also
Maharashtra 2022 SSC results: Last year’s near-perfect 99.95% hard to beat; dip in overall scores
