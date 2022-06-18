Maharashtra 2022 SSC results: Last year’s near-perfect 99.95% hard to beat; dip in overall scores | FPJ

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of the SSC examination on Friday. Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHE, disclosed the key take-aways from the results earlier in the day. There has been a significant drop in the overall pass percentage of students as compared to that for last year when the state had its highest pass percentage ever. This year’s overall pass rate is 96.94 per cent, down from 99.95 per cent last year. Predictably, the girls outshone the boys, with the pass percentage for first-time girl candidates from all the divisional boards being 97.96, while those for first-time male candidates was 96.06.



Around 3.51 lakh students appeared for the exam in Mumbai, with a pass percentage of 96.94, with the Mumbai division ranking sixth among the nine divisions. There were 16,807 students from 243 BMC schools in Mumbai who appeared for the exam, of whom 16,319 passed, making for a pass percentage of 97.10 for civic schools.



A total of 83,060 students scored 90 and above, while 1,49,221 students scored between 85 per cent to 90 per cent. Some of the toppers that The Free Press Journal spoke to included Vaishavi Shah from Kantaben Chandulal Gandhi School in Kalyan, who scored 98.40 per cent, while Beejasani Patil from St Therese School in Dombivli obtained 97.4 per cent and Rishil Parmar from St Xavier’s High School, Virar scored 96 per cent.



A total of 16,38,964 students had registered for the Maharashtra board exams in 2022, comprising 8,89,506 boys and 7,49,458 girls. A total of 15,84,790 students from Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan appeared for this examination for the first time. Of the 15,68,977 students registered, 15,21,003 passed, resulting in a success rate of 96.94 per cent. There were 54,159 re-examinees from the nine divisional boards in the state.



Konkan division had the highest pass percentage of 99.27 for first-time candidates from all divisional boards, while at 95.90, the Nashik division had the lowest pass percentage.



Given the confusion that had prevailed among students on offline and online learning, school principals were uniformly relieved and happy about students’ performance. The FPJ spoke to school principals after the declaration of the results and they all said that last year was different from all the years before, given the pandemic and classes going online.



“Students went back to physical schooling in August, but many were nervous because of the pandemic, but our teachers infused hope and confidence in them and prepared them for the exams. Prayers helped them gain their lost confidence, and teachers backed them with remedial classes, seeking parents’ cooperation to send their children to attend these classes; solving board papers helped the students and they performed well. We congratulate all the students who have brought laurels to our school and also the teachers who worked hard for this great achievement,” said Mrs Anita Tuli, Headmistress, St Francis High School, Bhayandar East.



Mrs Ophelia Barreto, SSC Principal, Podar International School, said, “Congratulations to all of my wonderful students for securing 100 per cent results, as it was a challenging preparation and hard work. Students were required to appear for boards before even taking an offline exam in Grades 8 and 9. Teachers had to put in a lot of effort to counsel kids and understand their patterns. They’ve made certain that everyone is ready. Proud moment for all.”



Swapnali Ranade, Administrator, K C Gandhi School, said, “All the credit goes to our teachers, who have worked hard during these Covid times ensuring that it did not affect the academics of our students. The pattern of work has made students understand the concepts easily, despite online learning. Every teacher made sure that students didn’t miss out on the concepts. With this, we have a 100 per cent result.”



Prajna M Shenoy, St Xavier’s High School, Virar, said, “Sheer hard work and single-minded focus, relentless support from a team of teachers has made this great success possible. I want to congratulate Rishil Vikram Parmar for his success in being the topper of our school with 96 per cent and other outstanding students too, who made us proud.”