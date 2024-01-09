SNAP 2023 Results To Be Announced on January 10, 2024 | Representational Image

The results for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 are scheduled to be announced on January 10, 2024. Candidates can download their SNAP 2023 scorecards through the official SNAP Test website using their login credentials. The SNAP 2023 examination took place on December 10, 17, and 22, 2023, with an overall reported easy difficulty level.

Key details about the SNAP 2023 results:

Result Announcement Date: January 10, 2024

Scorecard Availability: Until February 9, 2024

Mode of Result Release: Online

After the announcement of the SNAP results, Symbiosis International (Deemed to be) University (SIU) constituent institutes will initiate the preparation of the PI shortlist. The PI shortlists are expected to be declared in the first week of February 2024. Qualified candidates will need to register for the Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interview (PI), and Writing Ability Test (WAT).

Procedure to Download SNAP 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of SNAP 2023.

Click on the 'Scorecard' tab.

Enter SNAP ID and password and click on login.

The SNAP 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Key Points for SNAP Result 2023:

The SNAP result 2023 is applicable for admission to SIU institutes only.

Scores obtained in SNAP 2023 are valid for the 2024 session.

SIU institutes will determine SNAP cut-off percentiles for PI shortlisting.

Candidates meeting the cut-off will be eligible for the PI round.

Candidates with SNAP results showing less than passing marks will not be considered for SIU admission.