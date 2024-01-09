ICAI Declares CA Inter And Final Exam Results For November 2023

ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate And Final Exam Results On January 9, 2024 | File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations conducted in November 2023. The announcement, made on Tuesday, marks a crucial moment for thousands of aspiring Chartered Accountants awaiting their results.

Checking Results Online:

Candidates can access their results by visiting the official ICAI result website, icai.nic.in.

Once on the website, look for the specific result link for CA Inter or CA Final exams held in November 2023.

Log in using your roll number and registration number, as these are essential for accessing individual results.

After logging in, candidates can view and download their ICAI results for future reference.

Important Dates:

CA Inter Group 1 exams were conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8.

CA Inter Group 2 exams took place on November 10, 13, 15, and 17.

For the Final course, Group 1 exams were held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7.

Group 2 exams for the Final course were scheduled on November 9, 11, 14, and 16.

Additional Information:

To access comprehensive details such as the names of toppers, pass percentage, and cut-offs, candidates are advised to visit the official ICAI website at icai.org.

The results provide insights into the performance of candidates and contribute to the overall assessment of the CA Intermediate and Final examinations.