ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate And Final Exam Results On January 9, 2024 | File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the Chartered Accountant (CA) intermediate and final exams conducted in November 2023 on January 9. Candidates can check their results on the official website by entering their registration numbers and roll numbers. The exams took place from November 1 to 17, 2023.

In an announcement made on social media, ICAI stated, "The results of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Candidates may access the same on the official website."

Earlier, an ICAI official had mentioned that the results could be announced between January 5 and January 10.

Here are the steps to check the ICAI CA Inter and Final 2023 Results:

Visit the official website icai.nic.in.

Locate the result link on the homepage and click on it.

Log in using credentials, including roll number, registration number, and captcha code.

After a successful login, submit the details and proceed to download the scorecards.

The CA Foundation exams for November 2023 took place on December 24, 26, 28, and 30. CA Intermediate exams for November 2023 were conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 for Group 1, and on November 10, 13, 15, and 17 for Group 2. CA Final exams for November 2023 were held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1, and November 9, 11, 14, and 16 for Group 2.