CLAT 2024 Admission: CNLU Releases First Allotment List at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Admission | Representational Pic

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the first allotment list for admission to law courses today (December 26). Those candidates who appeared for the CLAT 2023 exam can check the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) first counselling list by logging through the official website of CNLU at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Interested candidates will have time till 1 pm of January 2, 2024 to pay the confirmation fee to the Consortium for ‘freeze and float’ options. Within this time, NLUs will also finalise their admissions based on the first allotment list.

Registration fee for CLAT 2024 Counselling:

General category candidates need to make a payment of ₹ 30,000

ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD categories candidates need to pay ₹ 20,000

The CLAT 2024 examination took place on December 3rd at 139 exam centers across the country.

Approximately 97 per cent of registered candidates took the UG CLAT 2024 exam this year. The scores from CLAT 2024 will be recognised by 23 national law universities and over 60 affiliated law schools.

Steps to check first allotment list for CLAT 2024 counselling:

Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs.

On the home page, select the CLAT 2023 counselling first allotment list link.

Candidates are required to enter the essential details on the new page.

The first allotment list will appear on the screen after clicking on submit.

Review the allotment list and download the page.

Take a printout of the list for future needs.