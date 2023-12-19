CLAT 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline Approaching: Here's How to Apply | Representational Pic

The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to conclude the CLAT 2024 counselling registration window on December 20, 2023. The registration link for CLAT 2024 counselling will remain active until 10 pm on the specified date. Successful candidates of the CLAT 2024 exams can participate in the counselling registration process by visiting the official website and logging in through the provided link.

Following the release of the CLAT 2024 results on December 10, 2023, it is essential for successful candidates to note that they must complete the CLAT 2024 counselling application before the designated deadline. Furthermore, during the document verification process, candidates qualifying based on the results must be prepared to furnish details of the fee receipt.

To register for CLAT 2024 counselling, students must navigate to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in and follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CLAT 2024 website.

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2024 login link.

Step 3: Log in using the mobile number and password.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the counselling application.

Step 5: Submit the CLAT 2024 counselling application and click on the final submission link.

Candidates can also directly access the CLAT 2024 counselling registration link on the official website. Ensure that all necessary credentials are provided during the registration process, including the choice of course and college for allotment. It is crucial for eligible candidates to complete the registration before the specified deadline.