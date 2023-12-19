SSC Announces Final Results and Cut Off Marks for MTS and Havaldar Exam 2023; Direct Link Here

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result and cut off marks for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar exam 2023. Those who underwent document verification can view the SSC MTS 2023 final result and cut off marks on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Out of the candidates, 1,729 have qualified, with 1,346 for MTS positions and 383 for havaldar positions. The commission has also held back the results of 57 candidates.

“The PET/ PST for the posts of Havaldar was conducted by CBIC from 22.11.2023 to 29.11.2023 at various centers all over the country. As per the PET/ PST data provided by the CBIC, 3179 candidates appeared in the PET/PST out of which 3041 candidates have qualified the PET/PST for the post of Havaldar (CBIC & CBN),” said SSC in an official notice.

The commission stated that in situations where multiple candidates had identical total scores in session-2, the tie has been resolved by sequentially using the following techniques in the specified order:

Marks in General Awareness (GA) of Session-2

Total normalized marks in Session-I.

Date of birth: the candidate older in age gets preference.

Alphabetical order of the names

“Result of 57 candidates (46 for MTS and 11 for Havaldar) has been kept withheld due to suspected malpractices for further scrutiny,” the commission added. It also informed that the results of 25 candidates have not been processed as their candidature has been cancelled.