SNAP 2022: Test 1 to be held today at 2 pm; check documents required at exam centre

Mumbai: Symbiosis International University (SIU) is set to conduct the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance exam today, December 10, from 2 pm to 3 pm, while candidates have been asked to report at the exam centres by 12 pm.

The SNAP test is to be conducted on three separate days- December 10, December 18, and December 23. It will be held in a computer based mode across 87 Indian cities.

The admit card for SNAP 2022 test has been released on the official website- snaptest.org, the official website. Candidates can sign in with their SNAP 2022 Id and password to download the admit card.

It is compulsory for the students to carry a colour printed copy of the admit cards along with their physical identification card for the exam. Soft copies of identification cards will not be accepted at the exam centres.

Candidates should remember to carry the following for their SNAP 2022 entrance exam:

A colour printed copy of their SNAP test admit card.

A recent passport-size colour photo pasted on the Admit card.

Orignal hard copy of the identification they are to provide at the exam centre.