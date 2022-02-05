Sivagangai's 22-year-old MBA student to contest in Urban Local Body elections

The Congress has fielded a 22-year-old MBA student from Madurai's Sivagangai municipality as a candidate in the Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu. Priyanka, an MBA student while filing her nomination on Friday said, "I am filing nomination for the first time and it was a great experience. I would also tell the youth that they should also join politics," she said.

"I hope people vote for me", she added.

Priyanka said, "After I win the election, I would tell people of the ward to contact me on social networking sites like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram about their problems and immediate action would be taken about it." The Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on February 19.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:40 PM IST