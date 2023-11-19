SIDBI Recruitment 2023: Registrations Underway For 50 Assistant Manager Posts At sidbi.in

SIDBI Recruitment 2023 | Representational Pic

The application process for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) in Small Industries Development Bank or SIDBI is mid-way and the last date to submit the application form is November 28.

Those interested and eligible can apply online through the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in.

Vacancies for SIDBI recruitment 2023:

SIDBI has invited the applications for 50 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream).

Application fee for SIDBI recruitment 2023:

For General OBCs and EWS candidates: ₹1,100

For SC / ST / PwBD candidates the application fee: ₹175

Check notification here

SIDBI Recruitment 2023 | SIDBI

Here is the direct link to apply online

Important Dates for SIDBI recruitment 2023:

Opening of Online Registration Gateway / payment of fees: November 08, 2023

Closing of Online Registration Gateway / payment of fees: November 28 2023

Cut- off date for determining Eligibility Criteria with regard to age: November 08, 2023

Cut-off date for determining Eligibility Criteria with regard to Post qualification Experience: November 28 2023

Tentative Date of Group Discussion & Interview: December 2023/ January 2024

Steps to apply for SIDBI recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at sidbi.in

Then click on the career tab on Homepage.

Next, click on the “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream - 2023”

Complete the application form by filling all the details.

Pay the application fee and upload all the required documents.

Submit the form and take print for future reference.