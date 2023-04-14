 SIDBI Recruitment 2023: last date to apply today at sidbi.in
SIDBI Recruitment 2023: last date to apply today at sidbi.in

SIDBI Recruitment 2023: last date to apply today at sidbi.in

The selection of candidates would be shortlisting and personal interview to be held online on a suitable date before the selection committee.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
SIDBI Recruitment 2023 | File

Small Industries Development Bank of India will close the application process for IT Specialist posts.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SIDBI at sidbi.in.

Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organisation.

Detailed Notification Here

Candidates will have to send the duly filled in application with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and CV, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, should be sent / forwarded only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before April 14, 2023.

Check the vacancy details below

  • Senior Java Developer: 1 post

  • Senior Middleware Engineer: 1 post

  • Quality Acceptance & Testing Engineer: 2 posts

  • Data Center & Network Resource Manager: 1 post

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management: 2 posts

  • Technical Head – Networks: 1 post

  • Senior IT Security Lead: 1 post

  • Automation Test Lead: 1 post

  • Release Manager: 1 post

  • Product Manager: 1 post

  • Data Scientist: 2 posts

