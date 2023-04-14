SIDBI Recruitment 2023: last date to apply today at sidbi.in

SIDBI Recruitment 2023 | File

Small Industries Development Bank of India will close the application process for IT Specialist posts.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SIDBI at sidbi.in.

The selection of candidates would be shortlisting and personal interview to be held online on a suitable date before the selection committee.

Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organisation.

Candidates will have to send the duly filled in application with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and CV, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, should be sent / forwarded only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before April 14, 2023.

Check the vacancy details below

Senior Java Developer: 1 post

Senior Middleware Engineer: 1 post

Quality Acceptance & Testing Engineer: 2 posts

Data Center & Network Resource Manager: 1 post

Data Center Infrastructure Management: 2 posts

Technical Head – Networks: 1 post

Senior IT Security Lead: 1 post

Automation Test Lead: 1 post

Release Manager: 1 post

Product Manager: 1 post

Data Scientist: 2 posts