Shoolini Partners With Melbourne University For Dual Degree Program; First Private Varsity To Collaborate

Shoolini University Partners With Melbourne | Shoolini University

Solan: Shoolini University has collaborated with the University of Melbourne, offering unparalleled opportunities for international education to Indian students. This development marks the University of Melbourne's first dual-degree collaboration with a private Indian university. The dual-degree program, starting with the Bachelor of Science Advanced (Honours), provides students with a world-class curriculum and opens doors to a truly global education experience. Under this landmark agreement, Indian students gain a unique advantage, allowing them to pursue undergraduate science studies at Shoolini and the University of Melbourne.

Students will study first two years at Shoolini University and the remaining two years at Melbourne. Students can also choose from diverse multidisciplinary majors in the third and fourth years, including Agriculture, Sustainability and Environment, Biosciences, and Computer Sciences, offering a truly global education experience.

Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Professor Atul Khosla expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to provide our exceptional undergraduate students with enhanced opportunities to study internationally. This collaboration with the University of Melbourne underscores the global standing of Shoolini University as a world-class institution. Furthermore, it opens the doors to many more opportunities for our students."

As an added advantage, eligible students may opt to extend their studies for an additional year, completing a Master's of Science at the University of Melbourne. Moreover, students who meet the Australian government criteria can apply for post-study work rights upon completion of their studies in Australia.

Deputy Vice Chancellor Global, Culture and Engagement, University of Melbourne, Professor Michael Wesley said the agreement would give high-achieving Indian students opportunities to receive a global education and build their international professional network.

"This is our fourth dual-degree partnership with an Indian University and our first with a private university. We are delighted to work with Shoolini University to provide students with an international education that will prepare them for today's globally connected world," said the Professor.

He added, "We are committed to long-term partnerships with premium Indian universities to build capacity, shape international education, and connect Indian students to the University of Melbourne's network of half a million global alumni."