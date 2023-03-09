e-Paper Get App
Watch: Man breaks into female hostel in Ludhiana, molests students at knife-point; shocking video surfaces

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
As per the recordings from the CCTV surveillance cameras, the man who scaled the walls spent nearly 7 to 8 minutes in the hostel building. | PM

Ludhiana: In a video that went viral, a young man is seen breaking into the girls' hostel of Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College in Ludhiana. He was among a group of boys who reportedly scaled the walls of the building to enter a girls hostel at night.

Inside the hostel, one of the men reportedly held a female student at knifepoint and attempted to molest her. Alarmed by the intruders, the hostel residents began shouting for help. Seeing the hostel security guards approach, the group of men fled the building.

According to the police, as per the recordings from the CCTV surveillance cameras, the man who scaled the walls spent nearly 7 to 8 minutes in the hostel building.

As per media reports, the girls state that the boys are not a part of their dental college.

Demanding better security measures from the college, the girls have staged a protest while a police investigation is underway.

