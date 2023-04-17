 Sharma Ji ka ladka? Viral dating app bio featuring class 10, 12 marks, JEE rank leaves internet in splits
A screenshot shared by the Twitter handle Indian Chan shows a man sharing his phenomenal Class 10, 12 marks, and JEE AIR as a way to leave an impression.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
The dating app bio that's going viral |

The growing popularity of dating apps in India has led to many finding the perfect bio to woo a potential partner. But an individual on Twitter went one step further when he pulled out his academic qualifications as a way to 'flex' on a popular app called Tinder.

Moreover the individual has also mentioned that he is a graduate of IIT Bombay and currently works at Infosys.

The bio has left netizens amused considering the bio is one of a kind for a dating app.

One user commented, "Marks kon dalta hai bhai (Who puts marks in bio)," while another lamented the guy's situation.

"Bro excelled in academic but still single," said the user.

