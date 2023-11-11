SFI-led Alliance Wins All Six Posts In University Of Hyderabad’s Student Elections

University of Hyderabad | Official website

In a sweep of the University of Hyderabad's student union elections, an alliance comprising the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA), and the Tribal Students Forum (TSF) won all six elected positions. The official announcement of the election results came late on Friday night, following the polls on Thursday.

Elected Student Leaders

Mohammed Ateeq Ahmed of SFI, who is a student at the School of Humanities, was elected as the president of the students’ union with 1,880 votes.

Ahmed beat Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Shaik Aayesha by over 470 votes. Aayesha was the first Muslim candidate of ABVP, which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in University of Hyderabad (UoH) elections.

Jalli Akash of ASA-SFI alliance was elected as the vice president with 1,671 votes. Deepak Kumar Arya of ASA-SFI was elected as the general secretary with 1,765 votes. Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu of SFI-TSF was elected as the joint secretary with 1,775 votes.

Samim Akter Sheikh of ASA-SFI and Athul of SFI were elected as the cultural secretary and the sports secretary respectively.

Several colleges have not held student elections since the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused disruptions to the academic calendar until 2022.

But UoH elections for the previous academic year, which the SFI-ASA-Dalit Students Union alliance had won, were held in February 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)