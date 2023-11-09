 IIT Mandi Collaborates With DRDL Hyderabad, NIT Uttarakhand, SLIET For Academic, Research Cooperation
IIT Mandi Collaborates With DRDL Hyderabad, NIT Uttarakhand, SLIET For Academic, Research Cooperation

Through the agreements, the institute hopes to increase collaborations and broaden its reach by improving faculty and student exchanges

November 09, 2023
IIT Mandi Row | IIT Mandi

Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), National Institute of Technology (NIT Uttarakhand), and Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL Hyderabad) have all inked agreements with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Mandi). According to Kumar Sambhav Pandey, registrar at IIT Mandi, the cooperation will focus on academics and research. Through the agreements, the institute hopes to increase collaborations and broaden its reach by improving faculty and student exchanges.

DRDL Hyderabad Agreement

In accordance with the agreement, DRDL will be regarded as an IIT Mandi affiliated research center. For candidates chosen by DRDL, IIT Mandi will assist with off-campus registration for PhD and MTech (research) programs. Depending on their qualifications and merit, scientists and engineering officers will be able to apply to IIT Mandi as external candidates or part-time PhD students. IIT Mandi students who are interested in pursuing postgraduate studies may choose to work at DRDL for their MTech and PhD theses, dissertations, or theses in defense-related fields. Additionally, the students will be able to complete some of their research at DRDL.

NIT Uttarakhand Agreement

Without having to pass the GATE exam or any other national-level exam, NIT Uttarakhand Bachelor BTech students may choose to enroll in courses at IIT Mandi and be eligible for early admission to the PhD program.

SLIET agreement

In order to facilitate the exchange of academic and scholarly materials between the two institutions, the agreement with SLIET will permit joint supervision of PhD candidates, collaborative workshops and seminars, and the facilitation of student and faculty exchange program.

