SFI Intensifies Anti-Governor Campaign In Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. | Credit: PTI File Photo

The student branch of the CPI(M), SFI, stepped up its ongoing campaign against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday by hanging anti-Kerala banners in state institutions.

Images on television platforms purportedly showed one such sign outside the state capital's Government Sanskrit College, which read, "Khan as Chancellor should be working for the universities and not the Sangh Parivar."

SFI vs governor

On Sunday night, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) declared that it will be erecting hundreds of posters and banners criticizing Khan in colleges all around the state and at Calicut University in the Malappuram region. Following the removal of several of their banners by the police on Khan's orders from outside the university guest house, where the governor is staying, the student group made the decision to take action.

Even after pointing them out on Sunday afternoon, the governor was furious that the flags remained, and he blasted the police for their inaction. Furious at SFI placards outside the Calicut University guest house that called him a "sanghi" and insisted he "go back," Khan claimed the state police had posted them at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's request.

Khan's accusation

The Raj Bhavan released a press release containing the accusation. Khan had also questioned the campus police on whether or not such banners would have been permitted had the CM stayed there. "How come this (banner) is here? I am asking you (police) if CM was staying here, would you allow this? You want to insult me? Enough is enough. You are trying to make a mockery of law and order," Khan shouted at police, as reported by PTI.

The governor said "if not now, in 3-4 months you will have to reply. This CM is not going to remain forever. Don't think you will go unaccountable. Don't be under that impression. You will not go unaccountable."

As SFI activists led by its state secretary, P M Arsho, later arrived, they erected more banners, one of which said, "down down chancellor." In addition to burning the governor's effigy, they allegedly yelled anti-governance slogans and referred to him as a "scoundrel."